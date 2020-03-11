1  of  7
Breaking News
Watch Live: Presumptive positive of COVID-19 in Arkansas Little Rock’s Pulaski Academy closing for rest of week over coronavirus concerns Southeast Arkansas College closing campus due to COVID-19, 3 students exposed to presumptive COVID-19 patient World Health Organization declares COVID-19 is now a pandemic First presumptive case of coronavirus in Arkansas, Governor announces Procession for slain Hot Springs police officer Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for sexual assaults

Wednesday’s MidDay WebCast – Noon

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories