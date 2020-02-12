Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Capitol View
Politics
KARK 4 Today
Arkansas Today
Traffic
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Business
Entertainment
Victory over Violence
Weird News
Newsfeed Now
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Caution signs stolen from Dardanelle road work project
Woman found dead inside Marion County home, believed suspect shot and wounded by police
New technology may prevent McDonald’s ice cream machines from breaking
Video
Bond set for Fouke couple charged in death of baby daughter
Video
Weather
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
Golf
NFL
MLB
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
AR Careers
Contests
Community
Clear the Shelters
Good News Matters
Recipes
Showcase
Missing Persons
Most Wanted
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon: 10 Books. 10 Weeks.
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
Daily Pledge
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
What is on NBC
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Woman found dead inside Marion County home, believed suspect shot and wounded by police
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Flu deaths rise to 46 in Arkansas for 2019-2020 season
2
of
/
2
Wednesday’s MidDay WebCast – Noon
Weather Forecasts
by:
Pat Walker
Posted:
Feb 12, 2020 / 12:22 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 12, 2020 / 12:22 PM CST
Trending Stories
Woman found dead inside Marion County home, believed suspect shot and wounded by police
New technology may prevent McDonald’s ice cream machines from breaking
Video
Working 4 You: A holes-in-pipes mystery continues to pierce its way through Lonoke County
Video
Update: UAPB fires bus driver after investigating porn report
Video
Weather Headlines