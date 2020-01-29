1  of  2
Breaking News
Update: Body found near creek in Searcy died due to medical condition, State Crime Lab says Arkansas flu death toll rises to 33 for 2019-2020 season

Wednesday’s MidDay Webcast – 11 AM

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories