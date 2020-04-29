Breaking News
One man dead, another in critical condition after Little Rock shooting
Live Now
Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, state officials to give update on state’s response

Wednesday’s MidDay WebCast – 1 PM

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories