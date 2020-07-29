Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Politics
KARK 4 Today
Arkansas Today
Working4You
Traffic
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Business
Entertainment
Victory over Violence
Weird News
Top Stories
Jonesboro police investigating homicide
Top Stories
Investigators use excavators in Germany in search for clues about Madeleine McCann’s disappearance
Video
Small dog rescued from 131-degree car in California; owner arrested
Woman drags injured man off Michigan highway: ‘I had to get him’
Video
How to score a freebie on National Lipstick Day, July 29
Weather
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Sock it 4Ward
Weather Fix
Weather Knowledge
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
Golf
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Japan 2020
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Watch Now
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Capitol View
Digital Originals
Community
Clear the Shelters
Good News Matters
Recipes
AR Careers
Showcase
Missing Persons
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
Daily Pledge
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off 2020 Yearbook
Drive on Arkansas
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
What is on NBC
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Wednesday Morning WebCast – 5 AM
Weather Forecasts
by:
Pat Walker
Posted:
Jul 29, 2020 / 05:30 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 29, 2020 / 08:10 AM CDT
Trending Stories
People concerned after FBI agent-involved shooting on Stagecoach Rd
Video
Coronavirus in Ark.: 40,181 cumulative cases with 428 deaths, according to Governor Hutchinson
Video
Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson announces 20 additional COVID-19 deaths in the state
Video
Hot Springs School District dedicates new facilities to former superintendent, late coach
Video
UPDATE: Two bodies found in Ward home identified, police investigating as murder-suicide
Video
Trending Stories
People concerned after FBI agent-involved shooting on Stagecoach Rd
Video
Coronavirus in Ark.: 40,181 cumulative cases with 428 deaths, according to Governor Hutchinson
Video
Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson announces 20 additional COVID-19 deaths in the state
Video
Hot Springs School District dedicates new facilities to former superintendent, late coach
Video
UPDATE: Two bodies found in Ward home identified, police investigating as murder-suicide
Video