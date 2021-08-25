Wednesday Evening Weather Update

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Pulaski County Circuit and County Clerk and voter registrar mailed notifications to more than 68,000 registered voters requesting confirmation of their current residential address.

According to the Pulaski County Clerk office, more than 40,000 confirmation cards were sent to voters verifying their current address and more than 28,000 cancellation cards were sent to those who hasn’t responded to the National Voter Registration Act notifications in 2017 and 2019.