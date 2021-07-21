Wednesday Evening Weather Update

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Federal Judge James Moody granted an injunction Wednesday and denied the state’s request to dismiss a lawsuit against Act 626, the Save Adolescents From Experimentation Act (SAFE Act).

ACLU lawyer Chase Strangio said it felt like a historic day. He said many are relieved Judge Moody ruled in their favor and saw how this law violates the Constitution no matter what standard of applying the law the judge used.