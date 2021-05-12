Wednesday Evening Weather Update

(NEXSTAR) – The value of Bitcoin fell sharply Wednesday afternoon after Elon Musk announced in a tweet that Tesla would be suspending Bitcoin vehicle purchases over environmental concerns.

"We are concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel," Musk tweeted just after 6 p.m. EST. "Cryptocurrency is a good idea on many levels and we believe it has a promising future, but this cannot come at great cost to the environment."