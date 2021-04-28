Wednesday Evening Weather Update

(NEXSTAR) – President Biden is set to lay out a sweeping plan to provide universal preschool, two years of free community college and expanded access to child care in his first joint address to Congress Wednesday.

"100 days since I took the oath of office—lifted my hand off our family Bible—and inherited a nation in crisis. The worst pandemic in a century. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War," Biden's speech reads, according to a preview from the White House. "Now—after just 100 days—I can report to the nation: America is on the move again. Turning peril into possibility. Crisis into opportunity. Setback into strength."