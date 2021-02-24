Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Arkansas Today
Working4You
Entertainment
Traffic
Business
Honoring Black History
Victory over Violence
Weird News
KARK 4 Today
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon
Meet the Team
Top Stories
Malvern family experiences grief and triumph over COVID-19
Video
Sparkman still dealing with water issues, some without water for more than a week
Video
Maumelle woman uses crowbar to free frozen swan
Video
State records show spike in recent level of ‘unaccounted for water loss’ with Pine Bluff water provider
Video
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Sock it 4Ward
Weather Fix
Weather Knowledge
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Golf
MLB
Japan 2021
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
Watch Now
Video Center
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Newsfeed Now
Take a Moment
Capitol View
At Home Discovery
Digital Originals
Community
Clear the Shelters
TV Schedule
Good News Matters
Recipes
AR Careers
Showcase
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive on Arkansas
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Wednesday Evening Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
by:
Keith Monahan
Posted:
Feb 24, 2021 / 07:23 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 24, 2021 / 07:23 PM CST
Weather headlines
Wet weather pattern setting up for Arkansas
2-Storm snow totals range from 6-25″
Video
Recent snow shatters more records as Little Rock receives ~6 years’ worth of annual snowfall in just a week
Video
What’s next with Arkansas weather
Video
More Weather Headlines
Trending Stories
Malvern family experiences grief and triumph over COVID-19
Video
State records show spike in recent level of ‘unaccounted for water loss’ with Pine Bluff water provider
Video
UPDATE: Victim identified in death investigation at Little Rock Walmart
Video
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Madison County triple homicide, child abduction
A ShotSpotter resolution passes after LR city board meeting
Video
Trending Stories
Malvern family experiences grief and triumph over COVID-19
Video
State records show spike in recent level of ‘unaccounted for water loss’ with Pine Bluff water provider
Video
UPDATE: Victim identified in death investigation at Little Rock Walmart
Video
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Madison County triple homicide, child abduction
A ShotSpotter resolution passes after LR city board meeting
Video