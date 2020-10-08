Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Arkansas Today
Working4You
Entertainment
Traffic
Business
Victory over Violence
Weird News
Hispanic Heritage Month
KARK 4 Today
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon
Meet the Team
Top Stories
Day 5 of court in Fragstein case
Governor Hutchinson aims to set aside $4.2M for short-term rental assistance
Video
LR Air Force Base C-130 Aerial Review Now Set for Thursday
LIVE: Harris-Pence vice presidential debate
Live
Weather
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Sock it 4Ward
Weather Fix
Weather Knowledge
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
Golf
MLB
Japan 2020
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Watch Now
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Capitol View
Digital Originals
Community
Clear the Shelters
TV Schedule
Good News Matters
Recipes
AR Careers
Showcase
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
Daily Pledge
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive on Arkansas
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Wednesday Evening Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
by:
Keith Monahan
Posted:
Oct 7, 2020 / 07:33 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 7, 2020 / 07:33 PM CDT
Trending Stories
LIVE: Harris-Pence vice presidential debate
Live
WATCH: Fallen Arkansas officer’s body escorted to Pine Bluff after fatal shooting
Video
LR Air Force Base C-130 Aerial Review Now Set for Thursday
Hurricane Delta now in the Gulf of Mexico
Governor Hutchinson aims to set aside $4.2M for short-term rental assistance
Video
Weather headlines
LR Air Force Base C-130 Aerial Review Now Set for Thursday
Hurricane Delta now in the Gulf of Mexico
Peak Fall Foliage Forecast for Arkansas
Tracking The Tropics: Hurricane Delta Makes Landfall South of Cancun
Live
More Weather Headlines
Trending Stories
LIVE: Harris-Pence vice presidential debate
Live
WATCH: Fallen Arkansas officer’s body escorted to Pine Bluff after fatal shooting
Video
LR Air Force Base C-130 Aerial Review Now Set for Thursday
Hurricane Delta now in the Gulf of Mexico
Governor Hutchinson aims to set aside $4.2M for short-term rental assistance
Video