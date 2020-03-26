1  of  3
Breaking News
9 flu-related deaths reported this week, brings 2019-2020 season total to 105 Shooting at Benton McDonald’s on Alcoa Road, police confirm Update: Two COVID-19 deaths in Arkansas

Wednesday Evening Weather Update

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather headlines

More Weather Headlines