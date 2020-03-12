Skip to content
Little Rock’s Pulaski Academy closing for rest of week over coronavirus concerns
Southeast Arkansas College closing campus due to COVID-19, 3 students exposed to presumptive COVID-19 patient
First presumptive case of coronavirus in Arkansas, Governor announces
Graduate Arkansas
Wednesday Evening Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
by:
Keith Monahan
Posted:
Mar 11, 2020 / 08:48 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 11, 2020 / 08:48 PM CDT
