Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video Center
Local News
State News
Capitol View
Politics
KARK 4 Today
Arkansas Today
Traffic
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Business
Entertainment
Victory over Violence
Weird News
Newsfeed Now
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
The Latest: Democratic debate begins ahead of Nevada voting
Old school burns in Jacksonville
Video
Russellville City Council to vote on prohibiting recreational marijuana proposal
Video
Mayflower residents not happy as city considers raising water bill by 29%
Video
Weather
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
Golf
NFL
MLB
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
AR Careers
Contests
Community
Clear the Shelters
Good News Matters
Recipes
Showcase
Missing Persons
Most Wanted
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon: 10 Books. 10 Weeks.
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
Daily Pledge
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
What is on NBC
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Old school burns in Jacksonville
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Flu deaths rise to 56 in Arkansas for 2019-2020 season, 2,400+ confirmed cases in the last week
2
of
/
2
Wednesday Evening Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
by:
Keith Monahan
Posted:
Feb 19, 2020 / 07:53 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 19, 2020 / 07:53 PM CST
Trending Stories
NOW: Arkansas School for the Deaf researching burial ground
Video
Health Matters: $49 heart screening at Arkansas Heart Hospital
Attorney General Rutledge sues a Hot Springs woman operating as a money mule in multi-million dollar Jamaican scheme
Video
Digital Original: Fraternity president wears women’s clothing & receives overwhelming support from peers and campus
Video
Special Report: Pope Co. girl reclaiming her life thanks to her service animal
Video