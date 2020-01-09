Wednesday Evening Weather Update

The Storm Prediction Center has outlooked a large part of Arkansas for a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and Friday night. A strong storm system and associated cold front will blast through Arkansas bringing widespread rain, possibly heavy, and strong to severe thunderstorms. Rainfall totals of 3-5" are likely from west central through central and across a large part of north Arkansas.. At this point, it appears there is the possibility that a few of the thunderstorms could produce damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and large hail. Additionally, as cold air moves into the state, some of the rain could end as a wintry mix or period of wet snow across parts of northwest. Stay weather aware late this week and into early this weekend.