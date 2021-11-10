Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
National News
Crime
Working4You
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Arkansas Today
Monday Night Mystery
Traffic
Business
Victory over Violence
KARK 4 Today
Wednesday’s Child
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
Entertainment
Weird News
BestReviews
Top Stories
U.S. faces ‘heightened threat’ amid holiday season and mass religious gatherings, DHS says
LIVE Crew-3 launch coverage: NASA, SpaceX sending 4 more astronauts to International Space Station
Live
Race for Arkansas lieutenant governor heats up
Video
Arkansas State Police debate the use of PIT maneuvers after lawsuit, Working 4 You investigation
Video
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Sock it 4Ward
At Home Discovery
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Golf
MLB
Big Sarge
China 2022
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
Watch Now
Video Center
Take a Moment
Capitol View
At Home Discovery
Digital Originals
Community
Share the Road
Clear the Shelters
TV Schedule
Good News Matters
Recipes
Showcase
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Local Events
Daily Horoscopes
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
Home for the Holidays
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Wednesday Evening Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
by:
Keith Monahan
Posted:
Nov 10, 2021 / 07:23 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 10, 2021 / 07:23 PM CST
Trending Stories
DEA agents arrest 13, seize drugs & gun in North Little Rock neighborhood bust
Video
Severe storms possible: These are the threats
Video shows 15-year-old girl sucker punched during basketball game
Video
FBI searching for information on person of interest in Morgan Nick disappearance
Video
Health Matters: Arkansas mother undergoes surgery to create a healthier life for her family
Video
Weather headlines
Severe storms possible: These are the threats
Arkansas fall colors can be seen from space!
Fall Colors: Are they here earlier or later than normal?
Freezing temperatures will be widespread Friday morning
Gallery
More Weather Headlines