Wednesday Evening Weather Update

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The prosecution in the Josh Duggar child pornography case filed multiple motions on November 3, asking the judge to allow them to discuss Duggar's past sexual molestation allegations.

Duggar, 33, is charged in a two-count indictment alleging one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. Duggar has pleaded not guilty to both counts.