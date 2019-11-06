Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Capitol View
Politics
KARK 4 Today
Arkansas Today
Traffic
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Business
Entertainment
Victory over Violence
Weird News
Newsfeed Now
Hispanic Heritage Month
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
The 5th Annual Arkansas ALE Run
Little Rock Landmarks to “Go Teal” for Alzheimer’s Awareness November 7
Newsfeed Now for November 6: Trump super fan; Teen runs for office
Update: Pulaski County case of body found in burning car ruled homicide
Weather
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
Golf
NFL
MLB
The Big Game
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
AR Careers
Contests
Community
Clear the Shelters
Recipes
Showcase
Missing Persons
Most Wanted
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon: 10 Books. 10 Weeks.
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
Summer Road Tour
Daily Pledge
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
Home for the Holidays
CMA Awards
Lone Star NYE 2020
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
What is on NBC
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Update: Pulaski County case of body found in burning car ruled homicide
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Nov 6, 2019 / 01:08 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 6, 2019 / 01:08 PM CST
Trending Stories
Two dead in I-30 accident; officer injured
Special Report: Son meets father after using DNA test kit
Newsfeed Now for November 6: Trump super fan; Teen runs for office
New interactive map highlights social determinants of health in Little Rock School District
Arkansas teen registers to run for state house seat