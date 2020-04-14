1  of  2
Breaking News
Update: Arkansas has most power outages in the country due to Easter storms LM Wind Power facility in Little Rock to close later this year
Live Now
WATCH: Gov. Asa Hutchinson gives update on COVID-19 cases in Arkansas
Closings
First Step-Malvern

Tuesday’s MidDay WebCast – Noon

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories