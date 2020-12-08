Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Arkansas Today
Working4You
Entertainment
Traffic
Business
Victory over Violence
Weird News
KARK 4 Today
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon
Meet the Team
Top Stories
Neighbors called on to help isolated seniors during holidays
Video
Gen. Chuck Yeager, first person to break the sound barrier, dies at 97
Video
Arkansas Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention Summit goes online
Which Arkansas restaurants and bars passed the COVID-19 inspection?
Storm Team
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Sock it 4Ward
Weather Fix
Weather Knowledge
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Golf
MLB
Japan 2020
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Watch Now
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Capitol View
Digital Originals
Community
Home for the Holidays
Santa Shops Local
Clear the Shelters
TV Schedule
Good News Matters
Recipes
AR Careers
Showcase
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
Daily Pledge
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Military Greetings
Drive on Arkansas
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Tuesday Morning WebCast – 5 AM
Weather Forecasts
by:
Pat Walker
Posted:
Dec 8, 2020 / 05:03 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 8, 2020 / 05:03 AM CST
Trending Stories
Arkansas woman reconnects with family 50 years after her adoption
Video
Bryant Hornets three-peat as 7A football champs puts team among best ever in Arkansas
Video
Mortgage service investigation ends; means money for Arkansans affected and penalties against the company
‘Christmas Star’ to light up December sky for first time in 800 years
Video
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations, patients on ventilators reach record-high numbers, 1,112 new cases
Trending Stories
Arkansas woman reconnects with family 50 years after her adoption
Video
Bryant Hornets three-peat as 7A football champs puts team among best ever in Arkansas
Video
Mortgage service investigation ends; means money for Arkansans affected and penalties against the company
‘Christmas Star’ to light up December sky for first time in 800 years
Video
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations, patients on ventilators reach record-high numbers, 1,112 new cases