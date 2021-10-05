Tuesday Evening Weather Update

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Thanks to global supply chain disarray caused by the pandemic, everything from furnace filters to Furbies, lightbulbs to Legos are in danger of being in short supply this holiday season.

Money and finance expert Matt Sapaula told "Morning in America" host Adrienne Bankert that store owners (even online ones) are all facing the same issue: Goods just aren't coming in fast enough to keep the shelves stocked, which means many hot items may no longer be in stock for last-minute shoppers ... or even three-weeks-ahead shoppers.