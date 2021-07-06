Tuesday Evening Weather Update

LONOKE, Ark. - It’s been nearly two weeks since 17-year-old Hunter Brittain was shot and killed by a Lonoke County Sheriff’s Deputy, and protests at the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office have been a nightly occurrence.

The gathering was different Tuesday following Hunter's memorial service, with the assembly quickly turning into a rally. Protestors were joined by nationally renowned speakers who attended Hunter’s memorial, with everyone fighting for the same cause - justice.