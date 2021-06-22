Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Remarkable Women of Arkansas
National News
Monday Night Mystery
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Arkansas Today
Working4You
Entertainment
Traffic
Business
Victory over Violence
Weird News
KARK 4 Today
Meet the Team
Top Stories
Arkansas State Board of Finance delay decision on Teacher Insurance plan
Video
Police say Little Rock man who was arrested in Tennessee taking pictures of kids had child porn
More Arkansas children go without health insurance, parents struggle to find coverage
Video
Elderly penguin gets custom shoes to help with arthritis at St. Louis Zoo
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Sock it 4Ward
Weather Fix
Weather Knowledge
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Golf
MLB
Japan 2020
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
Watch Now
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Take a Moment
Capitol View
At Home Discovery
Digital Originals
Community
Clear the Shelters
TV Schedule
Good News Matters
Recipes
AR Careers
Showcase
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive on Arkansas
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Tuesday Evening Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
by:
Keith Monahan
Posted:
Jun 22, 2021 / 07:31 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 22, 2021 / 07:31 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Little Rock police ID suspect in shooting on Reservoir Road, ask for public’s help to find him
Anonymous customer leaves $16K tip at restaurant, tells bartender not to ‘spend it all in one place’
Police say Little Rock man who was arrested in Tennessee taking pictures of kids had child porn
Newsfeed Now: Emergency C-section leaves cut on baby’s face; Family says nude home intruder kills pet birds
Video
Gov. Hutchinson testifies Tuesday in support of the Equal Act in Washington D.C.
Video
Weather headlines
Low-end severe weather risk with cold front Monday, June 21
Video
Potential tropical cyclone three forecast to become Claudette before making landfall
Video
Ozone Action Advisory issued for Central Arkansas Wednesday, June 16
The earliest Arkansas sunrise of the year occurs Saturday, June 12th
Video
More Weather Headlines