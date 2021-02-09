Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Arkansas Today
Working4You
Entertainment
Traffic
Business
Honoring Black History
Victory over Violence
Weird News
KARK 4 Today
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon
Meet the Team
Top Stories
Walmart, Sam’s Club pharmacies in Arkansas to administer COVID-19 vaccines
5 shot at Minnesota clinic; suspect said to be angry at care
Hacker attempted to poison water in Florida, Central Arkansas Water secure
Video
Chimney sweepers booked as homeowners prepare for cold weather
Video
Storm Team
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Sock it 4Ward
Weather Fix
Weather Knowledge
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Golf
MLB
Japan 2021
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
Watch Now
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Capitol View
At Home Discovery
Digital Originals
Community
Clear the Shelters
TV Schedule
Good News Matters
Recipes
AR Careers
Showcase
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive on Arkansas
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Tuesday Evening Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
by:
Keith Monahan
Posted:
Feb 9, 2021 / 07:35 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 9, 2021 / 07:35 PM CST
Weather headlines
Ice Storm Warning Parts of Arkansas Wednesday Night-Thursday AM
Video
Winter Weather Advisory in North AR and NW AR Monday, February 8.
Freezing drizzle/rain possible in north Arkansas, Winter Weather Advisory issued
Light Freezing Drizzle Possible Overnight
More Weather Headlines
Trending Stories
Closings and Delays
Ice Storm Warning Parts of Arkansas Wednesday Night-Thursday AM
Video
Tuesday Evening Weather Update
Video
Male polar bear kills female during mating attempt at Detroit Zoo
New bill to keep Arkansas on daylight saving time permanently
Video
Trending Stories
Closings and Delays
Ice Storm Warning Parts of Arkansas Wednesday Night-Thursday AM
Video
Tuesday Evening Weather Update
Video
Male polar bear kills female during mating attempt at Detroit Zoo
New bill to keep Arkansas on daylight saving time permanently
Video