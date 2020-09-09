Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Politics
KARK 4 Today
Arkansas Today
Working4You
Traffic
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Business
Entertainment
Victory over Violence
Weird News
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon
Meet the Team
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
North Little Rock planning commission votes against gas station proposal
Video
Saracen Casino Resort hosts job fair
Video
Arkansas Secretary of Commerce gives update on new unemployment benefits
Video
Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson announces 294 new cases, 9 additional deaths
Video
Weather
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Sock it 4Ward
Weather Fix
Weather Knowledge
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
Golf
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Japan 2020
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Watch Now
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Capitol View
Digital Originals
Community
Clear the Shelters
TV Schedule
Good News Matters
Recipes
AR Careers
Showcase
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
Daily Pledge
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
Recovery Clinic
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off 2020 Yearbook
Drive on Arkansas
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Tuesday Evening Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
by:
Keith Monahan
Posted:
Sep 8, 2020 / 07:41 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 8, 2020 / 07:41 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Stimulus check: GOP bill will not include direct payments
Second stimulus checks: Senate GOP to unveil bill, will direct payments be included?
Arkansas Secretary of Commerce gives update on new unemployment benefits
Video
Mulberry woman arrested for murder, infant found with wet wipe in throat
Little Rock Police find 54 shell casings at home hit in drive-by
Video
Weather headlines
Areas of the state 600% above normal rainfall for a 30-day total
Flash Flood Threat Through Early Thursday
Petit Jean River reaches major flood stage at Danville gauge- flood warning in effect
September Stats & Outlook
Gallery
More Weather Headlines
Trending Stories
Stimulus check: GOP bill will not include direct payments
Second stimulus checks: Senate GOP to unveil bill, will direct payments be included?
Arkansas Secretary of Commerce gives update on new unemployment benefits
Video
Mulberry woman arrested for murder, infant found with wet wipe in throat
Little Rock Police find 54 shell casings at home hit in drive-by
Video