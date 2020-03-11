Tuesday Evening Weather Update

A series of storm systems and frontal boundaries along with abundant moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will lead to multiple rounds of rain across much of the state beginning Wednesday. While it won't rain everywhere all of the time, most places can expect to see 2-3" of rainfall through this coming weekend with higher amounts possible across northwest, west central and east central Arkansas.

Widespread severe weather is not expected but there will be a MARGINAL (5%) risk of severe thunderstorms with large hail and damaging winds on Wednesday as a warm front lifts northward through Arkansas.