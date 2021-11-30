Tuesday Evening Weather Update

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. - There's no place like "gnome" for Hillcrest neighbors - who have been anonymously gifting gnomes to each other as a gesture of neighborly good will.

It's a trend that started a few months ago with tiny statues of gnomes appearing on neighbors' front porches. Mike Saxby received his first gnome soon after moving into a new house, a gesture he says felt like a welcome to the neighborhood.