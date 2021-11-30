Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
National News
Crime
Working4You
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Arkansas Today
Monday Night Mystery
Traffic
Business
Victory over Violence
KARK 4 Today
Wednesday’s Child
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
Entertainment
Weird News
BestReviews
Top Stories
Hillcrest neighbors focus on gnomes with anonymous gifting trend
Video
CNN suspends Chris Cuomo for helping brother in scandal
Sheriff, community leaders share new gang reduction plan in Jefferson County
Video
Fire managers work to suppress wildfire in Ouachita National Forest
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Sock it 4Ward
At Home Discovery
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Golf
MLB
Big Sarge
China 2022
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
Watch Now
Video Center
Take a Moment
Capitol View
At Home Discovery
Digital Originals
Community
Share the Road
Clear the Shelters
TV Schedule
Good News Matters
Recipes
Showcase
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Local Events
Daily Horoscopes
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
Home for the Holidays
Military Greetings
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Tuesday Evening Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
by:
Keith Monahan
Posted:
Nov 30, 2021 / 07:33 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 30, 2021 / 07:34 PM CST
Trending Stories
Arkansas State Police settles PIT maneuver lawsuit which injured pregnant woman
Video
Sheriff, community leaders share new gang reduction plan in Jefferson County
Video
Fire managers work to suppress wildfire in Ouachita National Forest
Little Rock police announce $10,000 reward in deadly April shooting
LRSD community coping with deaths of staff, student over holiday break
Weather headlines
Winter Weather Awareness Week
Traveling for Thanksgiving? Wednesday is the better day, rainy & chilly Thursday
Gallery
Partial Lunar Eclipse Progression
Video
Earthquakes: How common are they in Arkansas?
More Weather Headlines