Tuesday Evening Weather Update

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - With national gas prices reaching their highest level in years, President Biden is taking action to try and lower the cost at the pump just in time for the holidays.

Today, Biden announced around 50 million barrels of oil will be released from the strategic petroleum reserve in an effort to hit the brakes on climbing gas prices. But oil analysts say drivers probably won't see the impact in time for Thanksgiving travel, and it’s still not clear what the eventual impact will be.