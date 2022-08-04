The chance of rain will be lower this afternoon and tonight, but it’s not going to be totally out of the forecast. There might be some clearing this afternoon to let the temperature climb into the upper 80s. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 88°.

More sunshine Friday will help it reach 90° again, but the heat of the day will lead to scattered afternoon thunderstorms and showers.

The weekend will be hot and humid with little to no chance of rain. Then rain is back in the forecast for the first half of next week.