1  of  2
Breaking News
Body found along Interstate 40 near Mayflower WATCH: Complete coverage of Officer Stephen Carr’s funeral in Fayetteville

Thursday’s MidDay Webcast – Noon

Weather Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories