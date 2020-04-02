1  of  4
Breaking News
Child, 80-year-old woman died in two separate fires in Pine Bluff Democratic Party delays July convention until August over coronavirus concerns Buffalo National River closed to visitors in effort to slow spread of COVID-19 Second state representative tests positive for COVID-19
Live Now
WATCH: Gov. Asa Hutchinson gives update on COVID-19 cases in Arkansas.

Thursday’s MidDay WebCast – Noon

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories