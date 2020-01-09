Thursday’s MidDay Webcast – 5 AM

Little Rock, Ark. - Thursday, Noon Update: The Storm Prediction Center has outlooked a large part of Arkansas for a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and Friday night. A strong storm system and associated cold front will blast through Arkansas bringing widespread rain, possibly heavy, and strong to severe thunderstorms. Rainfall totals of 3-5" are likely from west central through central and across a large part of north Arkansas. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued from Noon Friday until 6 AM, Saturday.

The main concern with any thunderstorm can become severe will be damaging, straight-line wind as well as brief flash flooding. Although the threat is lower, it is not zero, an isolated tornado or two cannot or large hail cannot be ruled out. The tornado threat will be highest in southwest Arkansas.