Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Capitol View
Politics
KARK 4 Today
Arkansas Today
Traffic
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Business
Entertainment
Victory over Violence
Weird News
Newsfeed Now
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Newsfeed Now for Feb. 13: Man attacked over MAGA style hat; Reporter turns hero
Video
71-year-old woman arrested in Washington County after deputies say she rammed patrol cars, drove away
Ketz in the Kitchen: Valentine’s Pudding Pies
Video
Update: Camden police officer fired after incident with high school student
Weather
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
Golf
NFL
MLB
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
AR Careers
Contests
Community
Clear the Shelters
Good News Matters
Recipes
Showcase
Missing Persons
Most Wanted
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon: 10 Books. 10 Weeks.
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
Daily Pledge
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
What is on NBC
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Update: Camden police officer fired after incident with high school student
Closings
Closings
Rose Bud School District
Thursday’s MidDay Webcast – 11 AM
Weather Forecasts
by:
Pat Walker
Posted:
Feb 13, 2020 / 11:45 AM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 13, 2020 / 11:45 AM CST
Trending Stories
Update: Suspect named in connection to Pulaski County shooting
Active LRPD officer passes away
U.S. Census Bureau hosts job blitz in downtown Little Rock Thursday
Update: Camden police officer fired after incident with high school student
Ketz in the Kitchen: Valentine’s Pudding Pies
Video