Heavy rain and thunderstorms have already moved into Northeast Arkansas early this morning. Some rain could be in parts of Central Arkansas by 9:00 or 10:00. Little Rock’s highest chance of rain will come at Noon today. With the cloud cover and expected rain, Little Rock should avoid hitting 90°. The forecasted high temperature for Little Rock is 88° today.

It will likely get back to 90° Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms popping up in the afternoon. The weekend will be hot and humid with high temperatures in the mid-90s.