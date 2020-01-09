Thursday Morning Webcast – 5 AM

The Storm Prediction Center has outlooked a large part of Arkansas for a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and Friday night. A strong storm system and associated cold front will blast through Arkansas bringing widespread rain, possibly heavy, and strong to severe thunderstorms. Rainfall totals of 3-5" are likely from west central through central and across a large part of north Arkansas. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued from Noon Friday until 6 AM, Saturday.

A few thunderstorms will become severe and produce damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and large hail. The tornado threat will be highest in the southwestern third of the state where the shear environment will be most favorable for tornadoes and overall severe weather.