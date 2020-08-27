Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Politics
KARK 4 Today
Arkansas Today
Working4You
Traffic
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Business
Entertainment
Victory over Violence
Weird News
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon
Meet the Team
Top Stories
WATCH: Governor Asa Hutchinson provides update on COVID-19
Tropical Storm Laura brings power outages across Arkansas
Gov. Hutchinson announces additional 700 slots to be added to developmental disability waiver program
Video
President Donald Trump approves Arkansas emergency declaration
Weather
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Sock it 4Ward
Weather Fix
Weather Knowledge
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
Golf
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Japan 2020
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Watch Now
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Capitol View
Digital Originals
Community
Clear the Shelters
TV Schedule
Good News Matters
Recipes
AR Careers
Showcase
Missing Persons
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
Daily Pledge
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
Recovery Clinic
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off 2020 Yearbook
Drive on Arkansas
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Thursday Morning WebCast – 4 AM
Weather Forecasts
by:
Pat Walker
Posted:
Aug 27, 2020 / 06:22 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 27, 2020 / 06:22 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Live Updates: Tracking Laura, Tornado Watch and Tropical Storm Warnings issued for Arkansas
Video
Multiple school closures, early releases due to weather
President Donald Trump approves Arkansas emergency declaration
Weather Headlines
Tornado Watch until 4 p.m. Thursday
Trending Stories
Live Updates: Tracking Laura, Tornado Watch and Tropical Storm Warnings issued for Arkansas
Video
Multiple school closures, early releases due to weather
President Donald Trump approves Arkansas emergency declaration
Weather Headlines
Tornado Watch until 4 p.m. Thursday