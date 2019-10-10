Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Capitol View
Politics
KARK 4 Today
Arkansas Today
Traffic
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Business
Entertainment
Victory over Violence
Weird News
Newsfeed Now
Hispanic Heritage Month
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Two men charged with battery in connection to Wednesday night shooting after traffic collision
Fatal accident leaves one dead, one injured
Beaver Tailwater project partnership highlighted at Trout Unlimited national conference
Women’s outdoor weekend heads to Northwest Arkansas
Weather
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
Golf
NFL
MLB
The Big Game
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
AR Careers
Contests
Community
Clear the Shelters
Recipes
Showcase
Missing Persons
Most Wanted
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon: 10 Books. 10 Weeks.
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
Summer Road Tour
Daily Pledge
AR Scholarship Lottery
Halloween
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
What is on NBC
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Thursday MidDay QuickCast – Noon
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Oct 10, 2019 / 12:19 PM GMT-0500
/
Updated:
Oct 10, 2019 / 12:19 PM GMT-0500
Trending Stories
2019 Arkansas State Fair Info
Arkansas Girl bullied for her unique look – lands fashion modeling job
State report cards come out
Gary Weir, Little Rock’s “Bozo the Clown,” Dies
Two men charged with battery in connection to Wednesday night shooting after traffic collision