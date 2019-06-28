Breaking News
3-year-old shot in Searcy County, suspect in custody

Thursday Evening Webcast for June 27

Weather Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

Rain chances will go up. Chief Meteorologist Keith Monahan has your forecast in the clip above.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear the Shelters

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds