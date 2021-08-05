Thursday Evening Weather Update

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement (ACHI) reported on Thursday that 140 Arkansas school districts are now in the 'red zone' for COVID-19 infection rate, up from 100 a week earlier.

The red zone indicates a COVID-19 infection rate of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period.