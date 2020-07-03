Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Capitol View
Politics
KARK 4 Today
Arkansas Today
Traffic
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Business
Entertainment
Victory over Violence
Weird News
Border Report Tour
Most Wanted
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Update: Man arrested for NLR 17-year-old homicide in Sherwood
COVID-19 didn’t get in the way of Fayetteville High School’s graduation ceremony
Video
Bearden family continues to search for missing loved one after his disappearance 3-years-ago
Gallery
Cabot School District closes parking lots due to students gathering, causing issues
Weather
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Sock it 4Ward
Weather Fix
Weather Knowledge
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
Golf
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Japan 2020
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Watch Now
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Automotive Pros
Working4You
Special Reports
Digital Originals
Community
Clear the Shelters
Good News Matters
Recipes
AR Careers
Showcase
Missing Persons
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
Daily Pledge
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
AR We’re in This Together
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off 2020 Yearbook
Drive on Arkansas
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
What is on NBC
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Thursday Evening Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
by:
Keith Monahan
Posted:
Jul 2, 2020 / 07:55 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 2, 2020 / 07:55 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Update: Man arrested for NLR 17-year-old homicide in Sherwood
Walmart turning 160 of its parking lots into drive-in theaters
Weather Headlines
Russellville mother says her six-year-old was kicked out of daycare for wearing a ‘Black Lives Matter’ T-shirt
Video
Hutchinson announces largest single-day COVID-19 case increase, voters can request absentee ballots for Nov.
Video
Weather headlines
Heat Advisory Issued for Much of Arkansas
June Weather Wrap-up
July Weather Stats
Sahara Dust Cloud Moving into Arkansas
Video
More Weather Headlines
Trending Stories
Update: Man arrested for NLR 17-year-old homicide in Sherwood
Walmart turning 160 of its parking lots into drive-in theaters
Weather Headlines
Russellville mother says her six-year-old was kicked out of daycare for wearing a ‘Black Lives Matter’ T-shirt
Video
Hutchinson announces largest single-day COVID-19 case increase, voters can request absentee ballots for Nov.
Video