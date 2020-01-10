Thursday Evening Weather Update

Little Rock, Ark. - Thursday, 8 PM Update: The Storm Prediction Center has outlooked a large part of Arkansas for a threat of severe weather Friday night through early Saturday morning. A strong storm system and associated cold front will blast through Arkansas bringing widespread rain, possibly heavy, and strong to severe thunderstorms. Rainfall totals of 3-5" are likely from west central through across a large part of north Arkansas with 1-3" elsewhere. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

The main concern with any thunderstorm that becomes severe will be damaging, straight-line winds as well as flash flooding. Although the threat is lower, it is not zero, an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out. The tornado threat will be highest in southwest and south central Arkansas.