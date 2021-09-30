Thursday Evening Weather Update

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - After a big win over Texas A&M and a number eight ranking in the AP poll, Arkansans are in Hog Heaven this week. And one Arkansas preschool is showing their Razorback pride by holding a big pep rally in anticipation of the game against Georgia this weekend.

The Hog Call is always a special tradition for Razorback fans, and it doesn't get much better than hearing it from a big group of kids dressed up in Arkansas gear.