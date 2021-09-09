Thursday Evening Weather Update

(WTAJ) – Admit it, you can never take just one sauce packet from Taco Bell. They're always nice to have in a drawer or even your glove box, but that's a lot of plastic. The company is now teaming up with TerraCycle to keep those packets out of landfills.

TerraCycle is a New Jersey-based company that worked with other companies such as Procter and Gamble and Unilever to create reusable packaging instead of single-use. Now they're teaming up with Taco Bell in a first for fast food and asking for your used sauce packets.