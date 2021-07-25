Sunday Evening Weather Update

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Hot and humid weather will continue to be a problem for Arkansas as we head into the workweek. On Monday, another heat advisory will be issued for much of the state as heat index values in the afternoon will mostly ranch from 105-110° for several hours.

A ridge of high pressure over the Rocky Mountains is expanding eastward over the Mid-South which is responsible for this and will continue to contribute to our weather pattern for much of next week.