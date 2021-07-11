Sunday Evening Weather Update

STUART, Fla. (WFLA/AP) – More manatees have already died in 2021 than in any other year in Florida’s recorded history, primarily from starvation due to the loss of seagrass beds.

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission reported that 841 manatee deaths were recorded from Jan. 1 through July 2. According to its report, 87 manatee deaths have been reported in the Tampa Bay Area alone.