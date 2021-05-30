Sunday Evening Weather Update

For the first time since joining the league, Arkansas has won the SEC Tournament with a 7-2 victory over Tennessee.

Arkansas' offense was slow starting on Sunday, but the Hogs finally got to starter Will Heflin in the top of the fifth. Cullen Smith walked, Casey Opitz singled and then Jalen Battles also singled to late Smith. Zack Gregory singled to plate Opitz and get Battles to third, but after a review Gregory was called out at second. Matt Goodheart then hit a sacrifice fly to get Battles in for a 3-1 lead.