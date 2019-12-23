Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Capitol View
Politics
KARK 4 Today
Arkansas Today
Traffic
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Business
Entertainment
Victory over Violence
Weird News
Newsfeed Now
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Dozens of demonstrators protest local Petland
Accident involving at least 69 vehicles shuts down I-64 westbound near Queens Creek Bridge, 51 injured
Capitol View for December 22, Trump’s Impeachment and recap of the biggest topics for Arkansas this year
13 people shot at house party in Chicago, police say ‘isolated incident’
Weather
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
Golf
NFL
MLB
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
AR Careers
Contests
Community
Clear the Shelters
Recipes
Showcase
Missing Persons
Most Wanted
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon: 10 Books. 10 Weeks.
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
Daily Pledge
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
Home for the Holidays
Santa Shops Local
Lone Star NYE 2020
Military Greetings
Santa Tracker
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
What is on NBC
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Sunday Evening Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Dec 22, 2019 / 08:51 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 22, 2019 / 08:51 PM CST
Trending Stories
Sherwood company temporarily closes doors, leaving folks without a job ahead of the holidays
Woman dies in Sherwood, police open homicide investigation
Dozens of demonstrators protest local Petland
Update: Arrest connected to dog shooting case, Federal Firearms take over
Iowa woman said she ran over teen because ‘she was a Mexican,’ police say