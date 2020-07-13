Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Capitol View
Politics
KARK 4 Today
Arkansas Today
Traffic
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Business
Entertainment
Victory over Violence
Weird News
Border Report Tour
Most Wanted
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Coronavirus in Ark.: 28,367 cumulative cases with 321 deaths, according to ADH
Video
Breaking: Appeals court says Daniel Lee execution can proceed, 1st federal execution in 17 years
Two women dead in Garland County shooting late Saturday evening
Worker aiding federal execution prep tests positive for COVID-19
Weather
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Sock it 4Ward
Weather Fix
Weather Knowledge
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
Golf
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Japan 2020
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Watch Now
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Automotive Pros
Working4You
Special Reports
Digital Originals
Community
Clear the Shelters
Good News Matters
Recipes
AR Careers
Showcase
Missing Persons
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
Daily Pledge
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
AR We’re in This Together
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off 2020 Yearbook
Drive on Arkansas
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
What is on NBC
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Sunday Evening Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
by:
Hayden Nix
Posted:
Jul 12, 2020 / 08:59 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 12, 2020 / 08:59 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Coronavirus in Ark.: 28,367 cumulative cases with 321 deaths, according to ADH
Video
Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson announces school year will begin week of August 24
Video
Crackdown on speeders part of statewide traffic safety blitz “Obey the sign or pay the fine”
Passing Comet Visible With Naked Eye This Week
Two women dead in Garland County shooting late Saturday evening
Trending Stories
Coronavirus in Ark.: 28,367 cumulative cases with 321 deaths, according to ADH
Video
Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson announces school year will begin week of August 24
Video
Crackdown on speeders part of statewide traffic safety blitz “Obey the sign or pay the fine”
Passing Comet Visible With Naked Eye This Week
Two women dead in Garland County shooting late Saturday evening