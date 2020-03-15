Breaking News
Live Blog: Coronavirus impacts events across the US
1  of  6
Closings
Dover School District East End School District Maumelle Charter School Scott Charter School Searcy Public School District Sunshine School-Searcy

Sunday Evening Weather Update

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story