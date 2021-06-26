Saturday Webcast

(NEXSTAR) – The building official for Surfside, Florida, said he was on the roof of Champlain Towers South only 14 hours before it collapsed on Thursday.

Jim McGuinness said at an emergency meeting on Friday that he was inspecting work on the building’s roof anchors, which are used by window cleaning crews, the Palm Beach Post reported. McGuinness added that he saw nothing of concern at the time, nor any “inordinate amount of equipment” that might have raised any red flags.